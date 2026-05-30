Bryan Reynolds News: Slugs walk-off homer Friday

Reynolds went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

The veteran outfielder didn't get much to hit earlier in the game, but he came through when it matters most, launching a walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning against Taylor Rogers. Reynolds has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .500 (12-for-24) over that span with four doubles, two home runs, one steal, five RBI and seven runs.