Bryan Reynolds News: Slugs walk-off homer Friday
Reynolds went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Twins.
The veteran outfielder didn't get much to hit earlier in the game, but he came through when it matters most, launching a walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning against Taylor Rogers. Reynolds has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .500 (12-for-24) over that span with four doubles, two home runs, one steal, five RBI and seven runs.
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