Bryan Reynolds News: Snaps skid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk Sunday against the Rangers.

Reynolds made his return from paternity leave Saturday and was just 1-for-27 across his last eight games entering Sunday's contest. While it was a relatively unremarkable performance, Reynolds did manage his first three-hit game since May 31. Across 59 at-bats in June, Reynolds has only 11 hits with three runs scored, five RBI and one home run.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
