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Bryan Reynolds News: Supplies only offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.

The Pirates were no-hit by Shota Imanaga through six innings, but their bats woke up as soon as the southpaw left the mound. Ryan O'Hearn led off the seventh with a single before Reynolds jumped on a first-pitch curveball from Caleb Thielbar and launched it into the left-field bleachers. It was Reynolds' third homer of the season in 13 games to go along with a .245/.345/.449 slash line, seven RBI and 11 runs.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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