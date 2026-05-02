Bryan Reynolds News: Swats fourth homer
Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-1 rout over the Reds.
Both extra-base hits came off Brady Singer, including a solo shot in the first inning that got the Pirates' offense rolling and gave Reynolds his fourth long ball of the season. The veteran outfielder has three multi-hit performances in the last four games, and he's drawn a free pass in seven of the last eight contests -- a stretch in which he's slashing .259/.459/.519 with five RBI and seven runs.
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