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Bryan Reynolds News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Reynolds is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Reynolds will hit the bench for just the second time all season in what will be his first day off since April 16. Nick Yorke will step in as the Pirates' starter in left field in place of Reynolds, who has slashed .259/.429/.481 with one home run, one stolen base, six runs and four RBI through the team's first eight games of May.

Bryan Reynolds
Pittsburgh Pirates
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