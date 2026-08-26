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Bryan Torres News: Collects three hits, steal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Torres went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

This was Torres' first multi-hit performance in August. The arrival of top prospect Joshua Baez has taken a chunk out of Torres' usage in left field over the last week-plus, though he's still an option at second base as well. Overall, Torres is hitting .252 with a .701 OPS, four home runs, two steals, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, one double and two triples across 136 plate appearances in the majors this season.

Bryan Torres
St. Louis Cardinals
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