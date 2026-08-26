Bryan Torres News: Collects three hits, steal
Torres went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.
This was Torres' first multi-hit performance in August. The arrival of top prospect Joshua Baez has taken a chunk out of Torres' usage in left field over the last week-plus, though he's still an option at second base as well. Overall, Torres is hitting .252 with a .701 OPS, four home runs, two steals, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, one double and two triples across 136 plate appearances in the majors this season.
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