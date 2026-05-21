Bryan Torres News: Expected to be called up Friday

Torres is expected to be called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Torres will join the major-league roster for the first time in his career, helping fill the void of Nathan Church (lower body), who is set to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Cincinnati. Torres has posted a .336 average with two home runs, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 128 at-bats in 36 contests with Memphis so far this year, and he'll look to keep it up with the Cardinals.