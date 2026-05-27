Bryan Torres News: Fifth straight start in left field

Torres will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Torres will make his fifth consecutive start in left field since being summoned from Triple-A Memphis. He's gone 5-for-15 with one home run and a 2:2 BB:K in his first four big-league contests. Torres should continue to receive regular playing time for now, though he's likely to head to the bench when Lars Nootbaar (heels) returns next week.