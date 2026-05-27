Bryan Torres headshot

Bryan Torres News: Fifth straight start in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 8:27am

Torres will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Torres will make his fifth consecutive start in left field since being summoned from Triple-A Memphis. He's gone 5-for-15 with one home run and a 2:2 BB:K in his first four big-league contests. Torres should continue to receive regular playing time for now, though he's likely to head to the bench when Lars Nootbaar (heels) returns next week.

Bryan Torres
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Torres See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
83 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
92 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
117 days ago