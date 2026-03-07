Bryan Torres News: Headed to Memphis
The Cardinals optioned Torres to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Torres enjoyed a breakout campaign at Triple-A last season, slashing .326/.441/.456 across 414 plate appearances with the Redbirds. However, he followed it up with a 2-for-10 performance in the Grapefruit League and will fall short in his pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Torres See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target36 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues142 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Torres See More