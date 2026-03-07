Bryan Torres News: Headed to Memphis

The Cardinals optioned Torres to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Torres enjoyed a breakout campaign at Triple-A last season, slashing .326/.441/.456 across 414 plate appearances with the Redbirds. However, he followed it up with a 2-for-10 performance in the Grapefruit League and will fall short in his pursuit of an Opening Day roster spot.