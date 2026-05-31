Bryan Torres News: Hitting bench against lefty
Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Torres will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming against left-handed starters. Nelson Velazquez will step in as the Cardinals' starting left fielder in place of Torres, who has gone 6-for-22 with a home run, three RBI and a 2:3 BB:K through his first six big-league games since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on May 22.
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