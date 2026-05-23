Bryan Torres News: Homers in debut
Torres went 3-for-8 with a home run, two walks and two RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Making his major-league debut at 28 years old in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Torres launched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning. He slashed .336/.454/.477 with two homers, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 steals across 166 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis this season and should see consistent playing time with Nathan Church (shoulder) on the injured list.
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