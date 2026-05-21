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Bryan Torres News: Promotion coming Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 12:51pm

The Cardinals are expected to call up Torres from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Torres will join the major-league roster for the first time in his career, helping fill the void of Nathan Church (lower body), who is set to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Cincinnati. Torres has posted a .336 average with two home runs, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 128 at-bats in 36 contests with Memphis so far this year.

Bryan Torres
St. Louis Cardinals
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