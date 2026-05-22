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Bryan Torres News: Recalled to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Torres from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Torres is receiving his first-ever big-league promotion a little more than a month shy of his 29th birthday. He's posted excellent numbers in the Cardinals' minor-league system the last three years, including a .336/.454/.477 batting line with two homers, 10 steals and a 29:25 BB:K in 2026. Capable of handling all three outfield spots and also second base, Torres could see some action in left field while Nathan Church (shoulder) is out.

Bryan Torres
St. Louis Cardinals
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