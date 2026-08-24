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Bryan Woo Injury: Confident he'll start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 11:28am

Woo (shoulder) said Monday that he's "100 percent confident" he will make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies at T-Mobile Park, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo last pitched Aug. 16 against the Astros, with a sore right shoulder causing him to miss his most recent turn through the rotation this past weekend. He felt optimistic about his shoulder after throwing a bullpen session Sunday, and barring any setbacks, the right-hander looks set to re-enter the rotation for Wednesday's series finale. Over 24 starts this season, Woo has gone 9-8 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 137:29 K:BB across 138.1 innings.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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