Bryan Woo Injury: Confident he'll start Wednesday

Woo (shoulder) said Monday that he's "100 percent confident" he will make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Phillies at T-Mobile Park, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo last pitched Aug. 16 against the Astros, with a sore right shoulder causing him to miss his most recent turn through the rotation this past weekend. He felt optimistic about his shoulder after throwing a bullpen session Sunday, and barring any setbacks, the right-hander looks set to re-enter the rotation for Wednesday's series finale. Over 24 starts this season, Woo has gone 9-8 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 137:29 K:BB across 138.1 innings.