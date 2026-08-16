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Bryan Woo Injury: Dealing with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Woo (shoulder) was lifted after throwing 75 pitches in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Woo finished his day having tossed six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and walk while striking out five batters on his way to a win. The right-hander began experiencing right shoulder soreness, and as a result, he was removed from the game after six frames. Manager Dan Wilson described the decision as precautionary, and Woo said the soreness was "nothing he was concerned about." With the victory, Woo now owns a 9-8 record with a 4.10 ERA and 137 strikeouts over 138.1 innings in 24 starts this season.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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