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Bryan Woo News: Allows one hit in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:16pm

Woo didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Angels, allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

The lone hit Woo allowed was an infield single to Oswald Peraza in the third inning, and Woo eventually erased him by picking Peraza off first base. While Woo dazzled across seven scoreless frames, Reid Detmers nearly matched him, holding the Seattle offense to three hits and four walks across 6.2 shutout innings. The game required an extra inning after going scoreless through nine innings. Woo doesn't have any wins to show for his excellent start to the 2026 campaign; he's registered a 1.38 ERA and 15:2 K:BB across 13 innings. His next start is slated to come Wednesday against the Rangers.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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