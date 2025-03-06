Bryan Woo News: Dominates in short outing

Woo struck out six over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Angels, giving up just one walk and one hit.

Woo dominated in this abbreviated outing, striking out the side in the first inning and generating a 59 percent whiff rate across his 37 pitches. Health concerns have kept the 25-year-old right-hander in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts this spring, but Woo excelled when available last season in the form of a 2.89 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 101:13 K:BB through 121.1 frames (22 starts). With the benefit of throwing at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park for home games, Woo carries plenty of upside in 2025 but will need to prove he can handle a full workload before establishing himself as an upper-echelon starter.