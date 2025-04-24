Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Woo News: Earns third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Woo (3-1) earned the win Thursday over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

It was another strong effort from Woo, who set a season-high with eight strikeouts while recording his fourth quality start in five outings. The right-hander's ERA is down to 3.09 with a 0.97 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 32 innings this season. Woo will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently slated for next week against the Angels.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
