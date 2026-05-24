Bryan Woo News: Falls apart in fifth inning

Woo (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Sunday's start broke up a string of four consecutive outings with six innings for Woo, who yielded his second-most runs of the season as well. It was just the second time this year that the 26-year-old right-hander failed to pitch at least five innings, as he had been cruising along until Kansas City torched him for four runs in the fifth frame. Woo will bring a 3.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB over 63.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home against Arizona.