Bryan Woo News: Falls apart in fifth inning
Woo (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Sunday's start broke up a string of four consecutive outings with six innings for Woo, who yielded his second-most runs of the season as well. It was just the second time this year that the 26-year-old right-hander failed to pitch at least five innings, as he had been cruising along until Kansas City torched him for four runs in the fifth frame. Woo will bring a 3.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB over 63.2 innings into his next scheduled outing at home against Arizona.
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