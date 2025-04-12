Bryan Woo News: Fans seven in victory

Woo (2-0) earned the win over Texas on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Woo gave up a run in the first frame, but he put the clamps on the Rangers' offense thereafter and didn't allow another player to cross the plate. The right-hander impressed by racking up 15 whiffs and throwing 61 of an efficient 91 pitches for strikes. Woo has gone at least six innings in all three of his starts this season, and this was his second quality start of the campaign. He's been ace-like to begin 2025 with a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 19 innings.