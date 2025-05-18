Fantasy Baseball
Bryan Woo headshot

Bryan Woo News: Gets back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Woo (5-1) allowed a run on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Padres.

Woo turned in another fantastic outing, with the lone run coming early on a Fernando Tatis solo shot to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Woo has allowed one run or fewer in five of his nine outings this season, and this was his seventh quality start. It was also the third time in four starts in May he hasn't issued a walk, as he continues to dominate with control. Woo is at a 2.65 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB through 57.2 innings this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Astros.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
