Bryan Woo News: Pitches well but takes loss Tuesday
Woo (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over seven innings.
Woo gave up three runs in the third inning but was unscored upon during his other six frames. However, Seattle's offense managed just one run of support, resulting in Woo taking his second straight loss. The right-hander is still looking for his first win despite pitching to a 2.16 ERA over 25 innings across his first four starts. Woo will look for a better result -- and more run support -- in his next start, which lines up to be a home matchup versus the Rangers.
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