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Bryan Woo News: Posts six scoreless frames Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:00pm

Woo (4-2) earned the win Monday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out eight.

Woo was stellar, keeping the White Sox offense off the board en route to his third scoreless start of the season. After a rocky two-start stretch between April 25 and May 1 in which he surrendered 13 earned runs across nine innings, the right-hander has allowed just two runs over 18 innings with a 26:6 K:BB across his past three outings. Woo will carry a 3.51 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB through 59 innings (10 starts) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Royals.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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