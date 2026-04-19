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Bryan Woo News: Quality start in win over Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Woo (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Woo was cruising through six innings before running into a little trouble in the seventh. He put together an efficient performance, throwing 54 of 85 pitches for strikes en route to his first win of the season. The results aren't going his way often enough, but his process is good -- Woo has a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB through 32 innings over his first five starts of the season. He'll look to build off of this one in his next projected start, which is lined up to be on the road in St. Louis.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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