Bryan Woo News: Racks up nine Ks over six frames

Woo allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Woo held the Guardians scoreless through five innings, but Cleveland got to him for a pair of runs in the sixth. That proved to be the right-hander's final frame, and while that sixth inning ended up costing him a chance for the win, he did notch a quality start and give fantasy managers a hearty nine punchouts. Woo tossed 59 of 83 pitches for strikes in the start and racked up a robust 15 whiffs, buoying his case to be considered among fantasy's elite starting pitchers. He's lined up to next start against the Angels on the road.