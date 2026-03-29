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Bryan Woo News: Racks up nine Ks over six frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Woo allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Woo held the Guardians scoreless through five innings, but Cleveland got to him for a pair of runs in the sixth. That proved to be the right-hander's final frame, and while that sixth inning ended up costing him a chance for the win, he did notch a quality start and give fantasy managers a hearty nine punchouts. Woo tossed 59 of 83 pitches for strikes in the start and racked up a robust 15 whiffs, buoying his case to be considered among fantasy's elite starting pitchers. He's lined up to next start against the Angels on the road.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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