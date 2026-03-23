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Bryan Woo News: Reaches six innings in final tuneup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Woo allowed one run on three hits while striking out four without a walk over six innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. "Extremely locked in, extremely focused, the intent he has on the mound is next to none, and it's really a big part of what he does," manager Dan Wilson said after the game regarding Woo's performance, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Divish notes that Woo induced 11 whiffs, including six with his four-seam fastball, on 73 total pitches (52 strikes) in his fourth and final start of spring training. The pitch count sets Woo up for a relatively normal workload in his 2026 regular-season debut this weekend at home against the Guardians. He is not the ace in Seattle, and in fact it appears he will slot in behind both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, but Woo has a case as a fantasy ace after a top-five finish among fantasy starting pitchers in his age-25 breakout last season.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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