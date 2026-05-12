Bryan Woo headshot

Bryan Woo News: Strikes out nine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Woo (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Astros.

Woo threw 74 of 104 pitches for strikes, earning a second straight win. He matched his season-high in strikeouts, a mark he's reached in three of his nine starts so far. He's also recorded six quality starts, though a couple of bad outings have taken a toll on his overall numbers. Woo has pitched to a 3.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB through 53 innings over nine starts this season. The Mariners' rotation is getting a boost Wednesday with the return of Bryce Miller (oblique), which will likely push Woo's next start to next week in a home matchup against the White Sox.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Woo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Woo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago