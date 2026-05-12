Bryan Woo News: Strikes out nine in win

Woo (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Astros.

Woo threw 74 of 104 pitches for strikes, earning a second straight win. He matched his season-high in strikeouts, a mark he's reached in three of his nine starts so far. He's also recorded six quality starts, though a couple of bad outings have taken a toll on his overall numbers. Woo has pitched to a 3.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB through 53 innings over nine starts this season. The Mariners' rotation is getting a boost Wednesday with the return of Bryce Miller (oblique), which will likely push Woo's next start to next week in a home matchup against the White Sox.