Bryan Woo News: Struggles again Friday

Woo allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Friday.

Woo wasn't great early, allowing the Royals to pile up four runs in the top of the first inning. He then gave up solo shots to Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone in the sixth inning, though the Mariners managed to get Woo off the hook. The right-hander has had some unusual struggles, allowing 13 runs over nine innings across his last two starts, though those are his only two outings with no walks issued this season. Woo is now at a 4.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB through 41 innings over seven starts. For now, it looks to just be a slump, and he'll try to bounce back in a tough home matchup against Atlanta next week.