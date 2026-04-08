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Bryan Woo News: Stuck with first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Woo (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Woo pitched well for the most part Wednesday, holding Texas off the board through four innings. However, he'd run into trouble in the fifth, allowing three consecutive one-out hits before allowing a pair of runs on a Connor Joe error. The Rangers would tack on a third run in the frame on a Corey Seager sacrifice fly. While he remains without a win through three starts, Woo's gotten off to another strong start in 2026, allowing just three earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out 17 over 18 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners
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