Bryan Woo News: Stumbles vs. Phillies
Woo (9-9) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing six runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out five.
Woo was limited to 76 pitches Wednesday after missing his last start due to shoulder soreness, though he may have gotten an early hook regardless -- the Phillies tagged Woo for six runs over the first two innings, highlighted by a pair of home runs. In his previous three starts, Woo had given up just two runs across 18 innings while posting a 0.67 WHIP. His ERA now sits at 4.36 on the season with a 1.10 WHIP and 142:30 K:BB over 25 starts (142.1 innings). Woo will look to bounce back his next time out, tentatively lined up for next week in Boston.
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