Bryce Cunningham Injury: Shelved at High-A

High-A Hudson Valley placed Cunningham on the 7-day injured list April 2 due to arm soreness, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

Cunningham, the No. 53 overall pick in 2024, was excellent early last season before missing a couple months with a shoulder injury. He wasn't the same after returning and was also subpar in the Arizona Fall League (10.38 ERA in 13 innings), and the fact he is behind to start this season continues a worrying trend.