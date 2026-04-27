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Bryce Cunningham News: Receives clean bill of health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Cunningham (arm) was activated from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Cunningham has yet to appear in a game this season after being shelved due to arm soreness. He'll have an opportunity to debut Tuesday against High-A Jersey Shore.

Bryce Cunningham
New York Yankees
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