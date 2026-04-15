Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Another scoreless start in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Elder (2-1) notched the win Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Given how well he was pitching, it was pretty surprising to see Elder get pulled from the outing at just 79 pitches. The right-hander threw 53 strikes on the evening, submitting his third scoreless start already this year. Elder hasn't yet touched the 90-pitch mark this season -- Atlanta could have some form of workload restrictions in place -- but he has a microscopic 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings thus far, making him close to a must-roster fantasy player ahead of a favorable matchup against Washington.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
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