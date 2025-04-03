Bryce Elder News: Can't capitalize on early lead

Elder allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Atlanta jumped out to a five-run lead through the top of the second inning, but Elder gave two runs back on a home run by Tommy Edman in the bottom of that frame. The Dodgers didn't score in the third, but Elder served up another long ball -- this time a solo shot by Michael Conforto -- in the fourth, and he didn't return for the fifth. The right-hander's start was his first of the season, which may partly explain why he was held to 70 pitches. Elder is in the rotation as a replacement for Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), who landed on the injured list Monday. Lopez is likely to miss at least a few months, which could open the door for Elder to make additional starts, though he may lose his rotation role when Spencer Strider (elbow) is done with the rehab stint he began last weekend.