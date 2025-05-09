Bryce Elder News: Fans eight in loss

Elder (2-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Elder faced the minimum number of batters in four of the first five innings, though he was tagged for a solo home run by Alexander Canario in the third. Elder yielded two more runs in the sixth frame, but he was able to complete the inning to earn his third quality start in his last four outings. He'll take a 4.97 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Nationals.