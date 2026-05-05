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Bryce Elder News: Fans nine in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Elder allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus Seattle on Tuesday.

Elder gave up a two-run home run to J.P. Crawford in the third inning, but that was the extent of the damage. This was another quality start for Elder, who has earned four of them in a row and a total of six in his eight outings this season. He's at a 2.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 49 innings. Elder's had some luck on his side with a .242 BABIP this season, but his 8.3 K/9 this year is a strong mark compared to his career 7.4 K/9, which suggests he's found something that works early in 2026. Elder's next start is projected to be at home versus the Cubs.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
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