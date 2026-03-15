Bryce Elder News: Fans six in Saturday's outing
Elder gave up one run on one hit and two walks over five innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He struck out six.
The right-hander tossed 49 of 78 pitches for strikes against a Boston lineup that featured only Caddanne Rafaela as its only big-league regular. Elder looks just about ready for the start of the regular season, having posted a 12:5 K:BB and 4.72 ERA this spring over 13.1 innings, and he's locked into a rotation spot with Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee) all on the shelf.
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