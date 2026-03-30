Bryce Elder News: Fires six scoreless in victory

Elder (1-0) allowed just five hits and walked one across six scoreless innings in Monday's 4-0 win over the Athletics. He struck out five.

With all of the injuries in the Atlanta rotation, Elder opened the season in the starting five and breezed his way through his first outing of the 2026 campaign. He needed just 83 pitches to get through six frames and surrendered only one extra-base hit. Elder's next start should come Sunday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.