Bryce Elder News: Impressive again in no-decision
Elder did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing a run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.
It was another strong showing from Elder, who held Detroit off the board for his first five innings. The right-hander has turned in three straight quality starts, lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.88 with a 1.05 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across seven outings (43 innings). Elder will look to keep rolling in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road in Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 255 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 2010 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2010 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More