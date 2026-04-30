Bryce Elder News: Impressive again in no-decision

Elder did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing a run on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

It was another strong showing from Elder, who held Detroit off the board for his first five innings. The right-hander has turned in three straight quality starts, lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.88 with a 1.05 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across seven outings (43 innings). Elder will look to keep rolling in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road in Seattle.