Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Impressive against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Elder gave up three hits over three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 24 of 41 pitches for strikes before turning the ball over to Joey Wentz, who also blanked Detroit over three innings. Elder and Wentz are nominally battling for Atlanta's fifth starter job, but a busy early-season schedule will likely mean the competition extends past Opening Day as the team runs with a six-man rotation for the first couple weeks. Elder has allowed one run through five innings over his first two spring appearances with a 4:0 K:BB.

