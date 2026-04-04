Bryce Elder News: Loses despite solid outing
Elder (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk while fanning eight across seven innings.
Elder was dominant on the mound after tossing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but unfortunately, a throwing error following a bunt in the second inning allowed the Diamondbacks to score their two runs of the game. Elder has pitched much better than his 1-1 record indicates, though. He has posted a 0.00 ERA over 13 innings with a 13:2 K:BB in his first two outings. His next start should come against the Guardians at home next weekend.
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