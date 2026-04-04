Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Loses despite solid outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:19pm

Elder (1-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk while fanning eight across seven innings.

Elder was dominant on the mound after tossing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes, but unfortunately, a throwing error following a bunt in the second inning allowed the Diamondbacks to score their two runs of the game. Elder has pitched much better than his 1-1 record indicates, though. He has posted a 0.00 ERA over 13 innings with a 13:2 K:BB in his first two outings. His next start should come against the Guardians at home next weekend.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago