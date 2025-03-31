Bryce Elder News: Moves up to majors

Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Atlanta placed Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, and Elder will be in line to take his spot in the rotation beginning with Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. Elder didn't make the Opening Day roster after a poor showing in spring training, which came after the 2023 All-Star turned in a 6.52 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 49.2 innings last season.