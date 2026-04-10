Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: No-decision vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Elder did not factor into Friday's decision against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Elder kept the Guardians off the board through the first three frames before yielding a run in both the fourth and fifth. He was one out away from being in line for the decision but was pulled despite punching out Jose Ramirez in a bases-loaded situation. Even so, Elder is off to a solid start to the season with just two earned runs through three starts (17.2 innings). His next start is projected for next week at home against the Marlins.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
Yesterday
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago