Bryce Elder News: Optioned to Triple-A

Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Elder will open the regular season at Triple-A after posting a 4.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 12.2 innings in five appearances, including one start, with Atlanta during the spring. Elder has combined to pitch in 224.1 innings over the last two seasons with Atlanta and he'll likely make his return to the major-league roster in the not too distant future.