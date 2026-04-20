Bryce Elder News: Picks up third win
Elder (3-1) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out six.
Elder worked through a two-run first inning and pitched into the seventh frame to earn his third win of the season. After making 28 starts and posting a 5.30 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 156.1 innings last year, expectations were minimal for the right-hander entering 2026, but he has delivered strong results with a 1.50 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through five outings (30 innings). Elder's next start is lined up to come Saturday against the Phillies.
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