Bryce Elder News: Pitches well again but takes loss

Elder (4-2) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over eight innings.

Elder didn't overwhelm Red Sox hitters, but he limited them to just one run until Willson Contreras tagged him for a two-run homer in the eighth inning. That long ball resulted in the righty hurler taking his first loss since April 4, but Elder still finished with his fifth quality start across his past six outings. His eight completed frames were also a season-high mark, and Elder still hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his 10 appearances this season. His advanced metrics won't drop any jaws, but Elder has nonetheless put up excellent numbers so far this season, posting a 2.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB through 62.2 innings.