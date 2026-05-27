Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Rare dud in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Elder (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against Boston, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

Elder danced around constant trouble throughout the evening but couldn't escape the fourth inning, when the Red Sox shelled him for six runs. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up a season-worst nine hits and five earned runs in his shortest outing of the year, also fanning a season-low one. Elder will be hoping to flush Wednesday's dud in his next scheduled appearance against the Blue Jays, still holding a strong 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB over 72 frames.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago