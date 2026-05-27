Bryce Elder News: Rare dud in third loss
Elder (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against Boston, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out one.
Elder danced around constant trouble throughout the evening but couldn't escape the fourth inning, when the Red Sox shelled him for six runs. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up a season-worst nine hits and five earned runs in his shortest outing of the year, also fanning a season-low one. Elder will be hoping to flush Wednesday's dud in his next scheduled appearance against the Blue Jays, still holding a strong 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB over 72 frames.
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