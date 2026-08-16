Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Rebounds with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Elder allowed a run on four hits and a walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Elder held Arizona to a lone run on Gabriel Moreno's solo homer in the fourth inning, logging his fourth quality start in his last six outings. It was an especially encouraging performance from Elder after he gave up seven runs on 10 hits across five innings against the Mets his last time out. Overall, Elder's ERA sits at 3.92 across 24 starts (137.2 innings) this season with a 1.23 WHIP and 113:46 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road his next time out.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Elder See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, August 10
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, August 10
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 31
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 31
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
16 days ago