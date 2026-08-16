Bryce Elder News: Rebounds with quality start

Elder allowed a run on four hits and a walk across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Elder held Arizona to a lone run on Gabriel Moreno's solo homer in the fourth inning, logging his fourth quality start in his last six outings. It was an especially encouraging performance from Elder after he gave up seven runs on 10 hits across five innings against the Mets his last time out. Overall, Elder's ERA sits at 3.92 across 24 starts (137.2 innings) this season with a 1.23 WHIP and 113:46 K:BB. He's currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road his next time out.