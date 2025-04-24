Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Elder headshot

Bryce Elder News: Sharp in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Elder came away with a no-decision in Wednesday win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

While the right-hander wasn't dominant -- Elder managed just five swinging strikes among his 99 pitches (63 total strikes) -- he did deliver his first quality start of the season. He was actually on the hook for the loss however, until Atlanta's offense woke up in the seventh inning. Elder appears to have little competition for the fifth starter role at the moment, as AJ Smith Shawver lasted only 3.2 innings in his most recent start at Triple-A, and he'll take a 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB through 21 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week at Coors Field.

Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
