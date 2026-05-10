Bryce Elder News: Walks four in win
Elder (4-1) allowed a hit and four walks while striking out eight over 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
Elder's four walks were a season high, but that was the only negative in this performance. He kept a scoreless line for the third time this season and ended a stretch of three straight no-decisions. The right-hander is now at a 1.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 54.2 innings through nine starts. Elder has walked at least three batters in each of his last three outings, which is something he'll need to keep in check to avoid regression. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Red Sox.
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